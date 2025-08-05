Jito proposes transferring all Block Engine and BAM fees to the DAO treasury Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 21:55 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs submitted a governance proposal, JIP-24, which proposes transferring 6% of Jito Network's Block Engine fees and all future BAM revenue from the Solana ecosystem to the Jito DAO treasury, eliminating the existing "3% Labs/3% DAO" split. If approved, the DAO will fully control protocol revenue, which will be used by the Cryptoeconomics SubDAO to develop a value-return strategy. Officials estimate that this will generate approximately $15 million in annual revenue.

