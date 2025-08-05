Galaxy plans to issue tokenized stock GLXY Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 21:49 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that Galaxy plans to issue tokenized shares $GLXY and has signed an RWA platform agreement with Robert Leshner's Superstate.

Market Opportunity Allo Price (RWA) $0.003351 $0.003351 $0.003351 -0.29% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Allo (RWA) Live Price Chart Buy RWA Now