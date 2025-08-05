Michigan State Pension Fund Increases Holdings of Ark Bitcoin ETF to 300,000 Shares Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 23:17 Share

PANews reported on August 5 that the Michigan State Pension Fund disclosed in a holdings report submitted to the SEC that as of June 30, it held 300,000 shares of the Ark Bitcoin ETF (ARKB), with a market value of approximately US$10.7 million, a significant increase from 100,000 shares on March 31.

