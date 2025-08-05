Succinct decentralized ZK proof network mainnet launched and enabled PROVE tokens Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 23:05 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that The Block reported that the ZK infrastructure project Succinct has launched its decentralized proof network, the Succinct Prover Network, on the Ethereum mainnet and simultaneously activated its native PROVE token for validator payments and governance incentives. The network provides a zero-knowledge proof request and verification market, has integrated with 35 protocols, processed over 5 million proofs, and secured over $4 billion in assets. Succinct previously received $55 million in Series A funding led by Paradigm.

