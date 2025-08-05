Tether CEO: USDt transfers contribute 40% of blockchain fees Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/05 23:59 Share

PANews reported on August 5th that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that approximately 40% of blockchain transaction fees generated by nine public blockchains globally ( ETH , Tron , TON , Solana , BSC , Avalanche , Arbitrum , Polygon , and Optimism) are used to pay for USDt transfers. He stated that hundreds of millions of users in emerging markets use USDt daily to hedge against local currency inflation, and that chains that can pay lower gas fees in USDt will have a competitive advantage in the future .

