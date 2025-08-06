Coinbase to List Succinct (PROVE) Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 00:10 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase Assets will launch support for Succinct ( PROVE ), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. The PROVE-USD trading pair will launch in phases later today, subject to meeting liquidity requirements. Restrictions may apply in some regions.