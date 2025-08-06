Governance Proposal Revealed: MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued Stablecoin 'MetaMask USD' Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 07:55 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that Cryptopolitan has revealed a governance proposal that MetaMask plans to collaborate with Stripe to launch a stablecoin called "MetaMask USD." According to the existing proposal, MetaMask plans to launch a stablecoin (mmUSD) that will be issued by Stripe but will utilize the "M^0" network for off-chain issuance and settlement. This stablecoin will reportedly be built as a core asset in the MetaMask ecosystem, providing a highly liquid base currency and natively integrated into MetaMask's services. Currently, there has been no official confirmation from MetaMask or Stripe, and specific details regarding the stablecoin's structure, launch timeline, or regulation are very limited.