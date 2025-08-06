“Insider whale” @qwatio has closed out his ETH short position, now holding only $115 million in BTC short positions Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 08:10 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, "insider whale" @qwatio closed his ETH short position at 7:00 AM to prevent liquidation of his BTC short position. Currently, he only holds $115 million worth of BTC short positions, with a liquidation price of $114,491, just $400 away from the current BTC price.

