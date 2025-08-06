An entity is suspected of receiving over $360 million worth of ETH through four wallets in the past two days. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 08:48 Share

PANews reported on August 6 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, four multi-signature wallets (belonging to the same entity) received 101,131 ETH worth US$363.58 million from FalconX, Galaxy Digital and BitGo in the past two days. address: - 0x55cf01a87ba597ffa6772a0634c30ceec7fce679;

- 0x8c6bbdeffbe8fc7c58e920934667c5b74debdc60;

-0x86f911deb6bb8ca5c36eddf9ef86a9dc1f694446;

- 0xf2a030cd953b4dcad9563f5a1d58bb3342fea458.

