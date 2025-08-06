ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
PANews reported on August 6th, according to Cointelegraph, that Ethereum's Layer 2 blockchain, Base, experienced an outage on Tuesday, interrupting block production for 33 minutes due to a switch toPANews reported on August 6th, according to Cointelegraph, that Ethereum's Layer 2 blockchain, Base, experienced an outage on Tuesday, interrupting block production for 33 minutes due to a switch to

Base: "Switching to an incorrectly configured backup sorter" caused a 33-minute interruption in block production yesterday

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/06 08:51
Solayer
LAYER$0,1798-0,27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,020407+33,03%

PANews reported on August 6th, according to Cointelegraph, that Ethereum's Layer 2 blockchain, Base, experienced an outage on Tuesday, interrupting block production for 33 minutes due to a switch to an incorrectly configured backup sorter. The incident occurred at 2:07 PM Beijing time on August 6th. The active sorter was lagging behind in block production, and Conductor, the system that manages sorter reliability, switched to another sorter. However, it selected a mainnet sorter that was still under configuration and "not yet ready," resulting in a block production interruption. The Base Build account, account X, subsequently published a post explaining the cause of the outage.

Base founder Jesse Pollak stated that the core team responded quickly, and the network was fully restored at 2:40 PM. The team also took extra time to ensure that a chain reorganization was not necessary. This incident exposed Base's reliance on centralized sorters for processing large-scale transactions, which poses a single point of failure. The Base team stated that they will update their infrastructure to ensure that all sorters in the cluster can construct blocks when selected.

Market Opportunity
Solayer Logo
Solayer Price(LAYER)
$0,1798
$0,1798$0,1798
0,00%
USD
Solayer (LAYER) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05
South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

TLDR: FSC discussed payment suspension during the November meeting to freeze accounts before formal prosecution begins. The stock market model froze 75 accounts
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 06:54

Trending News

More

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Canada Canadian Portfolio Investment in Foreign Securities rose from previous $9.04B to $17.41B in July

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92 717,94
$92 717,94$92 717,94

-0,99%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3 265,00
$3 265,00$3 265,00

-0,22%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2,2736
$2,2736$2,2736

-3,23%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139,95
$139,95$139,95

-1,16%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0,14796
$0,14796$0,14796

-1,36%