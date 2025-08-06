OpenAI in talks to sell stock at $500 billion valuation Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 09:56 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Jinshi, people familiar with the matter revealed that OpenAI is in preliminary talks about a possible secondary sale of employee stock, valuing the company at approximately $500 billion. The company plans to sell billions of dollars worth of stock. Existing investors, including Thrive Capital, have approached OpenAI with interest in purchasing some of the employee shares. OpenAI was previously valued at $300 billion in a $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank Group.

