PANews reported on August 6th that, according to SoSoValue data, the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for July fell short of expectations, raising the risk of stagflation. Cryptocurrency markets generally experienced

Crypto markets generally fell, with BTC falling to $113,000 and ETH down 2.43%.

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/06 10:50
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to SoSoValue data, the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for July fell short of expectations, raising the risk of stagflation. Cryptocurrency markets generally experienced a correction, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling 0.76% to $113,000. Ethereum (ETH) plummeted 2.43%, falling below $3,600. Furthermore, the SocialFi sector, after a period of continuous growth, experienced a correction, falling another 6.04% over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Toncoin (TON) fell 7.39%.

At the same time, the NFT sector fell 5.56% in 24 hours, among which Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) fell 7.80%; the RWA sector fell 5.48%, Keeta (KTA) fell 11.53%, but MANTRA (OM) was relatively strong, rising 2.45%.

In other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 1.53%, of which Hyperliquid (HYPE) fell 2.52%; the Layer2 sector fell 1.93%, and within the sector, Mantle (MNT) rose for two consecutive days, up 8.55% in 24 hours; the Layer1 sector fell 2.88%, and Kaspa (KAS) fell 6.27%; the DeFi sector fell 3.65%, and Maker (MKR) fell 8.10%; the PayFi sector fell 3.77, and Stellar (XLM) fell 5.16%; the Meme sector fell 5.17%, and Bonk (BONK) fell 8.86%, but Pump.fun (PUMP) bucked the trend and rose 5.90%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors.

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05
TLDR: FSC discussed payment suspension during the November meeting to freeze accounts before formal prosecution begins. The stock market model froze 75 accounts
Blockonomi2026/01/07 06:54

