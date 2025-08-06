Blur and Blast co-founded Pacman and announced the launch of new products Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 11:26 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that Pacman, co-founder of Blur and Blast, responded to netizens' questions on the X platform, saying: "Looking forward to showing you what we have coming next." It is reported that the most recent post on Blast's official X account was published on May 13th, and it has been approximately three months since then.

