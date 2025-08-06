Jupiter launches private beta for Jupiter Lend

Jupiter has launched the private beta of Jupiter Lend, its long-awaited decentralized lending platform built on Solana.

The rollout, announced Aug. 6, is available to users who joined the early access waitlist, with a full public release scheduled later this month. Developed in partnership with decentralized finance infrastructure firm Fluid, Jupiter (JUP) Lend aims to deliver a more efficient and user-friendly lending experience for both borrowers and lenders.

Capital-efficient lending with flexible repayment

Jupiter Lend introduces several features designed to push the limits of current DeFi lending standards. Borrowers can access up to 95% loan-to-value, well above the typical 75% industry average. Liquidations are also less punishing. The protocol isolates risk per vault and only sells what’s necessary to restore a safe position, applying just a 1% liquidation penalty.

A standout feature is repayment flexibility. Borrowers can repay loans from any wallet using a simple link, removing the need to interact directly with the originating address.

Streamlined vaults and safe rollout

On the lending side, the experience is designed for simplicity. One-click Earn vaults let lenders deposit funds and earn automatically optimized yield, removing the need to manage positions or compare rates.

The private beta includes six vaults and caps each at $1 million in borrow volume. Jupiter has already completed one audit, with three more in progress. The conservative rollout is meant to gather user feedback and prioritize security before scaling up.

Additional features such as Multiply vaults, more supported assets, and reward incentives from over ten ecosystem partners are set to launch with the public release later in August.

First introduced at the Solana Accelerate conference in May 2025, Jupiter Lend strengthens Jupiter’s position as a key DeFi infrastructure provider on Solana (SOL), where it already powers the majority of DEX aggregator volume.

The launch drove renewed interest in Jupiter’s native token JUP, which rose 12% following the beta announcement, but has since retraced.