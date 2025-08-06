Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$73.222 million yesterday

PANews reported on August 6 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$73.2222 million yesterday (August 5, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$88.7736 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$9.456 billion.

The second is VanEck ETF ETHV, with a single-day net inflow of US$5.2388 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHV has reached US$170 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$13.4493 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.108 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$19.988 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 4.7%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$9.097 billion.