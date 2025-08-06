Vaultz Capital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 47.85 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 117.85. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 14:07 Share

PANews reported on August 6 that according to an official announcement, Vaultz Capital, a digital asset operation company listed in the UK, announced that it had increased its holdings by 47.85 bitcoins and currently holds a total of 117.85 bitcoins.