Smarter Web, a publicly listed company, announced that its Bitcoin-denominated financing product has received $21 million in subscriptions. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 14:06 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that publicly listed The Smarter Web Company announced the launch of Smarter Convert, an interest-free financing program. The program will be issued in the form of convertible bonds denominated in Bitcoin. This innovative financial instrument has been fully subscribed by institutional investor TOBAM, totaling $21 million.

Market Opportunity FORM Price (FORM) $0,3849 $0,3849 $0,3849 -0,20% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD FORM (FORM) Live Price Chart Buy FORM Now