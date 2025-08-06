Anthropic releases Claude Opus 4.1, now available to paying users

PANews reported on August 6th that Anthropic officially released Claude Opus 4.1, an upgrade to Opus 4 in terms of agent tasks, real-world programming, and reasoning capabilities. Opus 4.1 is now available to paid Claude users and Claude Code, and is also supported via API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. Anthropic also announced that more significant model upgrades will be released in the coming weeks.
Additionally, federal departments and agencies can now purchase Claude more quickly and easily through the GSA Schedule, helping transform workflows while ensuring compliance with federal security and compliance requirements.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.