GENIUS Act sparks new crypto era as OPTO Miner helps users earn passive income

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.
With the GENIUS Act reshaping U.S. crypto rules, OPTO Miner offers a compliant, transparent cloud mining platform built for long-term, stable returns.
With the official implementation of the GENIUS Act, the US digital asset market is undergoing a profound transformation. This legislation establishes a clear regulatory framework for crypto assets like stablecoins, signaling the industry’s transition from “unbridled growth” to a new phase of orderly and compliant development.
Against this backdrop of change, compliant and robust platforms like OPTO Miner are gradually becoming the future of crypto income. The platform not only provides daily returns and a transparent asset structure, but is also committed to a long-term and reliable operating model.
The GENIUS Act sends a clear signal: only platforms that can withstand regulatory scrutiny and consistently create value for users will gain a foothold in the future digital financial system and earn capital and trust.
This trend is particularly important for investors who hold mainstream currencies such as BTC and XRP for the long term. Platforms that engage in short-term speculation will eventually exit the market, and only those platform service providers that insist on stable operations and value user interests can truly survive the cycle.
OPTO Miner has observed an increasingly noticeable market shift: more and more users are actively moving away from high-frequency trading and short-term speculation, seeking profit models that compound over time.
In this context, cloud computing power, as a profit model that does not require professional knowledge and is not affected by short-term market fluctuations, is gradually becoming the mainstream choice.
Since legally registering in the UK in 2018, OPTO Miner has consistently adhered to the principles of “compliance, security, and efficiency.” The platform simplifies the mining process.
Users simply select a suitable hash rate contract to automatically participate in mining, with profits settled daily and principal returned upon contract maturity, truly achieving “easy participation, stable returns.”
OPTO Miner clearly displays information about each contract, including its payout structure, periodic schedule, and principal return method. Users can fully understand the contract details before investing and make their own decisions, without any hidden clauses or strings attached.
Furthermore, OPTO Miner utilizes green energy mining sites in multiple regions around the world, prioritizing the use of renewable energy sources such as wind power and hydropower to achieve more environmentally friendly operations.
|Contract Miner Model
|Investment Amount
|Contract Term
|Daily Income
|Final Principal + Profit
|【BTC (Miner-S19k-Pro)】
|$100
|2 days
|$4
|$100 + $8
|【BTC (AvalonMiner A1326-109T)】
|$500
|6 days
|$6.05
|$500 + $36.3
|【BTC (iBeLink BM-K1+)】
|$1,000
|10 days
|$12.50
|$1,000 + $125
|【DOGE/LTC (Golden Mystery Dog 2)】
|$3,000
|20 days
|$41.10
|$3,000 + $822
|【Antminer S17 Pro】
|$5,000
|26 days
|$70
|$5,000 + $1,820
|【AvalonMiner A1466 (Avalon A1466)】
|$10,000
|37 days
|$156
|$10,000 + $5,772
Full contract information can be found on the official website.
OPTO Miner provides a passive asset growth solution, allowing users to hold their assets with confidence and earn stable returns.
In the volatile world of cryptocurrency, speculators come and go, and only truly valuable platforms can stand firm in the face of adversity. OPTO Miner never promises exorbitant profits or chases short-term trends. Instead, it provides users with custody of digital assets through clear rules and robust operations, creating a sustainable, long-term profit system.
To learn more about OPTO Miner, visit the official website or download the app. Official email: [email protected]
Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.