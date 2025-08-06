Musk says Grok 2 will be open source next week Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 17:21 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that Elon Musk stated in a post that it was time to open source Grok 2, promising to do so next week. He also revealed that the team had been working until 4 a.m. to address various urgent matters.

Market Opportunity GROK Price (GROK) $0.000792 $0.000792 $0.000792 -4.85% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD GROK (GROK) Live Price Chart Buy GROK Now