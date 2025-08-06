Laser Digital Receives Dubai VARA License to Launch OTC Crypto Options Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/06 17:28 Share

PANews reported on August 6th that according to CoinDesk, Nomura's crypto subsidiary, Laser Digital, has received a restricted license under the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) pilot program, becoming the first regulated firm to be authorized to offer over-the-counter (OTC) crypto options services to clients. The company will initially launch medium-term vanilla options on major tokens such as Bitcoin, traded under ISDA protocols. The company plans to expand into income-generating products by integrating lending and spot trading.

