Derive data shows a bearish bias in Bitcoin and Ethereum's August options markets

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Derive data shows that with the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged at its July meeting, market sentiment has turned cautious, with traders shifting significantly to bearish positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expiring in August , with demand concentrated in put options. Derive's head of research, Sean Dawson , stated that open interest in Ethereum put options expiring on August 29th has exceeded that of call options by more than 10% , with positions concentrated at strike prices of $ 3,200 , $ 3,000 , and $ 2,200 . Bitcoin's bearish sentiment is even more pronounced, with open interest in put options expiring on August 29th nearly five times that of call options, primarily concentrated at strike prices of $ 95,000 , $ 80,000 , and $ 100,000 . This suggests that traders are generally betting that Bitcoin will fall below $ 100,000 . Derive estimates a 25% probability of Ethereum falling below $ 3,000 by the end of August , and an 18% probability of Bitcoin falling back below $ 100,000 .