SuperGaming secures $15 million in Series B funding from A16z, Polygon, and others, bringing its valuation to $100 million.

PANews reported on August 6th that Tech in Asia reported that SuperGaming, a game development company headquartered in Pune, India and Singapore, announced the completion of a $15 million Series B funding round led by Skycatcher and Steadview Capital, with participation from A16z Speedrun, Bandai Namco 021 Fund, Neowiz, and Polygon Ventures. SuperGaming's valuation has reached $100 million. The new funds will be used to expand internationally (first in Latin America) for its game "Indus Battle Royale" and upgrade its technology platform. The company has accumulated 200 million game downloads and is advancing new technologies such as a cloud-based multiplayer backend and Web3 digital asset ownership through SuperPlatform.