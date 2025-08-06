S&P 500 opens higher amid key corporate earnings, Bitcoin holds $114k

U.S. stocks opened higher and Bitcoin held the $114k level as Wall Street continued to cheer corporate earnings amid ongoing jitters around trade deals.

Summary Stocks opened slightly higher amid investor focus on key corporate earnings results.

Tariffs remain in focus amid the Aug. 7 deadline.

The benchmark S&P 500 opened 0.3% higher and the Nasdaq added 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 38 points.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) continued to hover near $114,000, where it has held for most of the week as sell-off pressure persists. Bitcoin reached an all-time high above $123,000 in July 2025.

Airbnb, other earnings in focus

Across the stock market, sentiment remains upbeat as earnings season drives key gains for mega-cap companies. With tech stocks taking the lead in recent weeks, Wall Street cheered the latest earnings beat from Disney (DIS).

The company’s third-quarter results drew attention after it beat estimates, driven by strong performances in its parks and streaming segments. ESPN, Disney’s sports and entertainment arm, has inked a five-year $325 million per year deal with WWE to bring premium events such as WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam to its network.

Investors have also taken time to digest the earnings of Advanced Micro Devices, McDonald’s, and Uber. AMD shares fell 5% after its earnings per share missed estimates, while Uber stock rose as the company revealed a $20 billion stock buyback plan amid its revenue beat. On the downside, Snap sank 20% after a revenue miss.

Earnings season continues today with top names set to report, including Airbnb (ABNB), DoorDash (DASH), and Lyft (LYFT).

Tariffs deadline looms

Investors remain focused on trade developments ahead of the August 7 deadline for President Donald Trump’s new tariff to go into effect. One country scrambling to make a deal is Switzerland, whose president is in Washington as the country tries to avoid a 39% tariff.

Also making headlines is news that U.S. President Trump is set to announce a domestic $100 billion investment by Apple. The company is pursuing the deal in an effort to avoid further tariff-related penalties.