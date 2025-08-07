ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Little Pepe gains speed as SHIB-style surge looms, with 9,000% growth forecast and real Layer-2 infrastructure. #partnercontentLittle Pepe gains speed as SHIB-style surge looms, with 9,000% growth forecast and real Layer-2 infrastructure. #partnercontent

This token matching early SHIB growth speed could soar 9,000% in 90 days

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/07 03:13
RealLink
REAL$0.07827-1.91%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000008968-4.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.005683+1.90%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01399+0.93%
Solayer
LAYER$0.1809--%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe gains speed as SHIB-style surge looms, with 9,000% growth forecast and real Layer-2 infrastructure.

Table of Contents

  • The rise of Little Pepe: A memecoin with purpose
  • Could LILPEPE be the next SHIB?
  • Early growth signals mirror SHIB’s meteoric ascent
  • Tokenomics designed for fast momentum
  • Exchange listings are fueling investor confidence
  • Community is driving momentum
  • Final thoughts
Summary
  • Little Pepe targets 9,000% gain in 90 days as presale reaches $14.19m.
  • The token is gaining traction fast with its zero tax, top listings, and meme utility.
  • Analysts say LILPEPE could mirror SHIB’s 9,000% surge as hype builds fast.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) skyrocketed from a near-worthless fraction of a cent to a global phenomenon, delivering massive returns in under a year. Now, a new token is showing signs of matching SHIB’s early growth trajectory, with explosive momentum that could lead to a staggering 9,000% surge in just 90 days.

The rise of Little Pepe: A memecoin with purpose

Little Pepe isn’t just riding the meme wave; it’s adding real structure behind the hype. Built as a Layer 2 blockchain, LILPEPE boasts high transaction speed, strong security, and ultra-low fees.  While other meme tokens often lack foundation, Little Pepe is stepping forward with a clear mission: speed, community rewards, and simplicity. With Pepe as King, LILPEPE is rising fast as the heir to the meme throne.

Could LILPEPE be the next SHIB?

Analysts are taking note of the parallels. From its structured supply and viral nature to its rapidly filling presale and exchange roadmap, Little Pepe has ticked several boxes that defined SHIB’s early explosion. 

While nothing in crypto is guaranteed, LILPEPE’s current trajectory is aligning closely with early-stage Shiba Inu. Price predictions floating among early watchers suggest that a 9,000% surge in 90 days isn’t out of the question, especially if listings, influencer support, and meme culture all converge.

Early growth signals mirror SHIB’s meteoric ascent

Crypto veterans remember when Shiba Inu seemed like a joke — until it wasn’t. SHIB grew by over 9,000% within months thanks to grassroots support and viral interest. Little Pepe is now beginning to trace a similar pattern. The project has already raised over $14.19 million through its presale, which is now in Stage 9.

At this stage, tokens are priced at $0.0018, with 1.5 billion tokens allocated to raise another $2.7 million. That kind of traction signals strong interest, and potentially huge upside for early adopters. With a controlled 100 billion total supply, LILPEPE offers a better structure for potential price appreciation than meme tokens with trillions or quadrillions in circulation. The controlled supply paired with strategic allocation may contribute to a swift and aggressive price breakout once it hits exchanges.

Tokenomics designed for fast momentum

LILPEPE’s tokenomics are crafted to support growth while sustaining the long-term community. Here’s how the 100 billion tokens are allocated: 26.5% – Presale, 10% – Liquidity, 30% – Chain Reserves, 10% – DEX Allocation, 10% – Marketing, 13.5% – Staking & Rewards, and 0% – Tax. 

With no transaction tax, LILPEPE is especially appealing to traders and holders who don’t want value eaten away with every move. The emphasis on liquidity, marketing, and staking also helps build confidence for both short-term trading and long-term growth potential.

Exchange listings are fueling investor confidence

One of the strongest signals of a project’s readiness is its listing strategy. LILPEPE is already listed on CoinMarketCap, making it easier for retail investors to track performance and get updates. Additionally, the team has announced that two top exchanges will list the token at launch. 

Even more impressively, LILPEPE will debut on the biggest crypto exchange in the world, showing that major platforms are paying close attention. Such listings open the door to millions of users who prefer to trade on well-established platforms. These steps are key to expanding awareness and liquidity once the token hits public trading.

Community is driving momentum

No memecoin succeeds without strong community backing, and LILPEPE is showing it understands that well. With over 165,000 entries in its ongoing giveaway campaign, the project is rewarding early supporters in a big way.  Ten lucky winners will receive $77,000 each in LILPEPE tokens, reinforcing the message that early participation matters. The giveaway isn’t just passing out tokens. It’s firing up chatter, growing the audience, and winning long-term fans. 

Final thoughts

LILPEPE is arriving at the perfect time, memecoin interest is rebounding, new participants are entering the space, and community-first tokens are seeing a resurgence. Those who missed SHIB in its earliest days, LILPEPE could be a second chance. Presale access is still available for a limited time as it progresses through its final stages. For those looking to catch the next big memecoin before it’s mainstream, Little Pepe might just be that rare early entry point.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Market Opportunity
RealLink Logo
RealLink Price(REAL)
$0.07825
$0.07825$0.07825
-1.55%
USD
RealLink (REAL) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales

The post Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whales continue to buy the dip as XRP consolidates, fueling fresh debate around every new Ripple price prediction chart. Yet attention is shifting toward Ethereum’s Layer 2 scene, where the Layer Brett presale is drawing huge interest.  With early staking rewards reportedly hitting over 670% APY, the project offers both meme culture and blockchain utility. LBRETT’s low entry price and speed-focused design stand in sharp contrast to the slower, uncertain moves shaping XRP’s current market outlook. Layer Brett: The meme coin of the future For investors seeking exponential growth, new projects often present a more dynamic opportunity than established giants. While XRP has a dedicated community, its multi-billion dollar market cap means significant upward moves require immense capital. Layer Brett, however, operates from a different playbook.  As an Ethereum Layer 2, it leverages the most secure, innovative contract network while solving its core problems: speed and cost. This positions it to capture value from the projected $10 trillion L2 market. Its presale status offers a ground-floor entry point that legacy coins like XRP simply cannot match. The project achieves its performance by processing transactions off-chain, bundling them, and then anchoring them to the Ethereum mainnet for security. This architecture unlocks near-instantaneous transactions and shrinks gas fees to a fraction of a cent.  With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, its tokenomics are designed for community growth, allocating 25% of the supply just for staking rewards. Users can easily connect a wallet, purchase LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB, and stake immediately. “Brett isn’t just participating in the blockchain revolution—he’s leading it,” the project notes. Ripple Price Prediction: What consolidation means for XRP traders XRP is a digital asset created for the Ripple payment network. Its primary purpose is to serve as a bridge currency for fast and low-cost international…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 19:29
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05

Trending News

More

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP Dip Snapped Up By Whales

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,571.21
$92,571.21$92,571.21

-1.15%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,260.03
$3,260.03$3,260.03

-0.37%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2707
$2.2707$2.2707

-3.35%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.69
$139.69$139.69

-1.34%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14822
$0.14822$0.14822

-1.18%