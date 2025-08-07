ExchangeDEX+
Pump.fun Surges Past letsBONK.fun to Reclaim Solana Meme Coin Crown – Can It Hold the Lead?

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/07 04:10

After nearly a month of trailing behind, meme coin launchpad Pump.fun has reclaimed its spot at the top of the Solana ecosystem, overtaking rival letsBONK.fun in key performance metrics. The shift marks a new chapter in the increasingly competitive meme coin wars unfolding on Solana.

As of August 6, Pump.fun surpassed letsBONK.fun in 24-hour trading volume, revenue, tokens minted, and token graduations. It’s the first time since July 7 that Pump.fun has outpaced letsBONK.fun in daily volume, indicating a strong resurgence in user activity and momentum.

Pump.fun Surges Ahead in Volume, Revenue, and Token Launches on Solana

On that day alone, Pump.fun recorded over $144.5 million in graduation volume, far ahead of letsBONK.fun’s $34.6 million. Tokens from Pump.fun also posted $525 million in post-graduation trading volume, while tokens from letsBONK.fun recorded $305 million.

Source: Dune Analytics/ @adam_tehc

This post-graduation volume shows the continued interest in meme coins launched on Pump.fun even after their initial minting.

Revenue trends also point to a similar comeback. Pump.fun pulled in $1.38M on August 6, compared to $282,342 for letsBONK.fun. It’s a shift in momentum that breaks a streak held by letsBONK.fun since early July.

Source: Dune Analytics/ @adam_tehc

However, zooming out to the past seven days, letsBONK.fun still leads in overall revenue, generating $4.55 million compared to Pump.fun’s $2.33 million, according to data from DefiLlama.

The volume surge has been mirrored by a spike in new token creation. In the past 24 hours, Pump.fun users minted 23,499 new tokens, outpacing the 6,406 created on letsBONK.fun.

Source: Dune Analytics/ @adam_tehc

Token graduations, a metric used to gauge which projects are gaining traction and reaching liquidity milestones, also leaned toward Pump.fun. It recorded 170 graduations, while letsBONK.fun saw 71.

Source: Dune Analytics/ @adam_tehc

Additionally, the data showed that Pump.fun retains a slight advantage in user activity. It engaged 94,172 unique addresses in the past day, compared to 78,617 for letsBONK.fun.

The rivalry between the two platforms has defined much of Solana’s meme coin activity over the past two months. letsBONK.fun had taken the lead in early July by building strong community engagement and dominating weekly charts for revenue and token launches. But Pump.fun’s recent resurgence shows that competition remains unpredictable.

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko acknowledged the shift on X, writing, “Competition never ends. There are no moats or free lunches in crypto.”

Since their emergence, both platforms have transformed the way meme coins are launched and traded on Solana. Their rise has turned Solana into one of the most active chains for community-driven token creation, pushing daily on-chain volumes and user activity to new highs.

The question now is whether Pump.fun can hold the lead. While its latest numbers are strong, the meme coin launchpad space remains volatile, and dominance can change in a matter of days.

For now, Pump.fun has pulled ahead, but as the last month has shown, in Solana’s meme coin wars, nothing stays still for long.

Pump.fun Token Outpaces letsBONK.fun Token Amid Shifting Sentiment in Solana Meme Coin Market

Pump.fun is showing signs of renewed momentum in the Solana meme coin ecosystem, with its $PUMP token emerging as one of the market’s top performers.

At time of writing, $PUMP traded at $0.003425, marking a 3.1% gain in 24 hours and 32.3% over the week, outperforming the broader crypto market, which fell by 2.10% in the same period, according to CoinGecko.

Source: CoinGecko

Meanwhile, tokens linked to the letsBONK.Fun ecosystem has struggled. Its native token, $BONK, dropped 0.5% in the last 24 hours and 12.6% over the week. Graphite Protocol ($GP), the infrastructure token behind letsBONK.fun, declined 16.2% in a day and over 50% for the week. $USELESS, a key meme coin on the platform, is also down more than 7%.

Source: CoinGecko

Pump.fun’s resurgence appears tied to recent developments, including the launch of a public revenue dashboard on August 4. In the days leading up to it, the platform used roughly $8,740 worth of SOL to buy back $PUMP, equivalent to 102% of its revenue over that period.

The platform has also been preparing a new rewards program intended to boost engagement, though details remain undisclosed.

LetsBONK.fun has responded with its own buybacks, allocating 440 SOL on August 3 to purchase top tokens based on community metrics. However, its ecosystem market cap dropped 20.8% in just one day, now standing at $389 million.

Pump.fun has also taken steps to improve transparency by acquiring Kolscan, an on-chain wallet tracking tool. A larger update may be on the horizon, with co-founder Alon teasing a “huge announcement” for community coins.

As both platforms adjust strategies, the battle for dominance in Solana’s meme coin space remains fluid. Pump.fun’s recent gains, however, have sparked a clear shift in momentum.

