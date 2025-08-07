MetaMask adds support for Sei

MetaMask has added native support for Sei in a strategic collaboration that will see users benefit from a new cross-chain swaps and asset bridge.

Summary MetaMask Wallet has integrated Sei, enabling cross access to decentralized applications, games and tokens.

Sei has seen notable ecosystem growth, with total value locked and daily transactions rising.

Integration brings native SEI swaps and asset bridge to MetaMask users.

Self-custody web3 wallet MetaMask, which is developed by Consensys, says it has integrated layer-1 blockchain Sei (SEI) to bring cross-chain access to decentralized applications to its users.

MetaMask‘s move allows its users to easily tap into Sei’s ecosystem, with access to dApps and Sei-native assets right from within the user’s wallet. This integration brings the number of blockchains with the self-custody wallet’s support to 11.

MetaMask to support native swaps and bridging

MetaMask has added a dedicated Sei page on its platform and users can access features such as Sei-based decentralized applications, games, tokens and non-fungible tokens. Users can also swap and bridge assets to Sei, or purchase SEI directly from within the MetaMask wallet.

The integration comes as Sei’s ecosystem records significant growth, including in decentralized finance. On-chain activity has exploded with daily transactions surging to over 4.2 million, while total value locked has surpassed $600 million. Meanwhile, Sei’s monthly active users, or MAUs, has surged to 11 million.

Per DeFiLlama, Sei’s stablecoin market cap has spiked more than 30% in the past seven days to over $265 million.

MetaMask adding support for the L1 blockchain will unlock the platform’s high-performance network infrastructure for more than 100 million users globally. Justin Barlow, executive director at the Sei Development Foundation, added: