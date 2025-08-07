Trump says he will nominate interim Fed governor in coming days

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that he may nominate an interim Federal Reserve board member to fill the vacant seat in the next few days, rather than taking this opportunity to indicate in advance his choice for the next Federal Reserve chairman.

"We'll probably have an interim nominee and then we'll have the permanent nominee," Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. "I think the interim nominee will be announced in the next two or three days, and then we'll have the permanent nominee." Trump said he was considering "probably" three people for the post, who could come from Wall Street. He added that Commerce Secretary Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Bensont and Vice President Cyril Vance are among the advisers involved in the process. Trump reiterated that he still views former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh and National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett as leading candidates for the chairmanship if the vacancy occurs.