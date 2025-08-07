South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service commissions research on global stablecoin legislation

PANews reported on August 7 that according to News1, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea commissioned a study on the second phase of virtual asset legislation and stablecoin anti-money laundering (AML) measures on August 6.
The FSC said that the upcoming legislation is expected to bring stablecoins into the regulatory framework, allowing them to be used for payments and cross-border transfers. The study will review global regulatory approaches to stablecoins and examine applicable anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) standards.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.