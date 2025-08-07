PancakeSwap Launches Perpetual Contracts for AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA

PANews reported on August 7th that PancakeSwap announced the launch of a new category of stock perpetual contracts within its PancakeSwap perpetual contracts platform: stock perpetual contracts. Users can trade Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) perpetual contracts entirely on-chain, with leverage up to 25x.
