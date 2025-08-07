Cboe has filed an application with the US SEC seeking permission for the VanEck Ethereum ETF to be collateralized. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 12:02 Share

PANews reported on August 7 that according to official information from the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), Cboe BZX has submitted a 19b-4 document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, requesting that the VanEck Ethereum ETF be allowed to stake ETH through trusted staking providers to obtain rewards as income.