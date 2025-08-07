Trump: Reciprocal tariffs will take effect at midnight tonight Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 12:23 Share

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "Reciprocal tariffs will take effect at midnight tonight (12:00 Beijing time)! Billions of dollars will begin to flow into the United States, mainly from countries that have taken advantage of the United States for many years. The only thing that can stop America from being great is a radical left-wing court that wants to see our country fail!"

Market Opportunity OFFICIAL TRUMP Price (TRUMP) $5.448 $5.448 $5.448 -1.28% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Live Price Chart Buy TRUMP Now