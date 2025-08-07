DigiFT to Launch CUBX, Southeast Asia’s First Regulated Fintech Loan Tokenization Product Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 11:50 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that DigiFT, a licensed Singapore-based crypto exchange, will launch CUBX, Southeast Asia's first regulated fintech loan tokenization product. The token, issued by Singapore-based Docking Tech, is based on accounts receivable from BantuSaku, an Indonesian P2P lending platform regulated by the OJK. The token has an expected annual yield of 12%. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to provide digital microloans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises in Indonesia.

Market Opportunity TokenFi Price (TOKEN) $0.005652 $0.005652 $0.005652 +0.87% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD TokenFi (TOKEN) Live Price Chart Buy TOKEN Now