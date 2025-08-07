PeckShield: Google search results for "Aave" lead to phishing sites Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 12:43 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that a fake phishing ad impersonating Aave appeared at the top of Google search results, according to PeckShield. Users are advised not to interact with the ad and to verify the authenticity of Web3 websites when visiting them to prevent phishing attacks.

