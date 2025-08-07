OpenAI may release GPT-5 tomorrow

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, OpenAI's official account posted on the social platform X that it would host a livestream event at 10:00 AM Pacific Time on Thursday (1:00 AM Beijing Time on Friday). Notably, the official tweet cleverly replaced the letter "S" in "LIVESTREAM" (meaning live streaming) with the number "5," evoking the much-hyped GPT-5 model.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.