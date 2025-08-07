OpenAI may release GPT-5 tomorrow Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 13:05 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, OpenAI's official account posted on the social platform X that it would host a livestream event at 10:00 AM Pacific Time on Thursday (1:00 AM Beijing Time on Friday). Notably, the official tweet cleverly replaced the letter "S" in "LIVESTREAM" (meaning live streaming) with the number "5," evoking the much-hyped GPT-5 model.

