Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology makes a US$5 million strategic investment in Lightnet to build a RWA ecosystem

PANews reported on August 7 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology announced a strategic investment of US$5 million in Lightnet, a financial technology company under the Charoen Pokphand Group, to support its Web3 technology and cross-border payment business. In addition, Yisou Technology also announced that it will deepen its real-world asset (RWA) strategic layout.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.