Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology makes a US$5 million strategic investment in Lightnet to build a RWA ecosystem Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 12:55

PANews reported on August 7 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology announced a strategic investment of US$5 million in Lightnet, a financial technology company under the Charoen Pokphand Group, to support its Web3 technology and cross-border payment business. In addition, Yisou Technology also announced that it will deepen its real-world asset (RWA) strategic layout.

