Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 82.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 913.45. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 14:03 Share

PANews reported on August 7 that according to an official announcement, Japanese fashion brand ANAP purchased 82.33 BTC and currently owns a total of 913.45 BTC.

Market Opportunity Bitcoin Price (BTC) $92,474.56 $92,474.56 $92,474.56 -1.25% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Bitcoin (BTC) Live Price Chart Buy BTC Now