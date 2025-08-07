Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed shares surged over 20% in the day. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 13:38 Share

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed stock rose by more than 20% during the day, possibly influenced by the news that "Cao Cao Travel and Shengli Securities are cooperating to develop RWA and stablecoin applications." Yesterday , Cao Cao Travel and Shengli Securities cooperated to develop RWA and stablecoin applications.

