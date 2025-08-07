ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated Sui’s blockchain and technology stack to bring ad delivery, verification, payments, and data management entirely onchain. Sui (SUI) announced today that decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated with the Sui blockchain and…Decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated Sui’s blockchain and technology stack to bring ad delivery, verification, payments, and data management entirely onchain. Sui (SUI) announced today that decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated with the Sui blockchain and…

Sui blockchain integrated by major decentralized ad platform Alkimi

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/07 15:26
SUI
SUI$1,8617-5,30%
Major
MAJOR$0,13398+1,41%

Decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated Sui’s blockchain and technology stack to bring ad delivery, verification, payments, and data management entirely onchain.

Summary
  • Alkimi leverages the full Sui Stack—Sui, Walrus, Nautilus, and Seal—to automate ad delivery, verification, payments, and data management onchain.
  • Major brands like AWS, TikTok, Currys, and Polestar are already using Alkimi’s blockchain-powered ad platform.
  • The announcement follows Mill City Ventures’ $450 million commitment to build the first publicly traded Sui treasury.
  • SUI price is consolidating after pullback near $3.3, but faces risk of further downside.

Sui (SUI) announced today that decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated with the Sui blockchain and its technology stack to bring the entire digital advertising supply chain onchain.

In practice, this means that ad delivery, verification, payments, and data handling between advertisers and publishers will now happen entirely onchain, bringing transparency, speed, and cost-efficiency to an industry long plagued by hidden fees and unverifiable results.

https://twitter.com/AlkimiExchange/status/1953123911190683666

How the Sui stack powers Alkimi:

  • Sui powers the transaction layer, settling interactions and payments between ad buyers and sellers in real time.
  • Walrus puts vast amounts of ad data onchain, supporting over 25 million daily ad impressions and enabling transparent performance tracking.
  • Nautilus verifies ad delivery using secure, trusted execution environments, allowing for automated financial reconciliation based on real results.
  • Seal encrypts and manages access to sensitive ad metadata, maintaining confidentiality while keeping the system decentralized.

Major brands like AWS, TikTok, Currys, and Polestar are already running campaigns through Alkimi’s platform.

“This isn’t about replicating legacy ad systems onchain,” said Ben Putley, CEO of Alkimi. “It’s about building something fundamentally better—transparent, efficient, and equitable for everyone involved.”

Institutional support meets market resistance for SUI token

The announcement comes on the heels of a major move for Sui: Mill City Ventures, a Nasdaq-listed non-bank lending firm, recently announced a $450 million private placement to build the first publicly traded Sui treasury, with 98% of proceeds earmarked for the acquisition of SUI tokens.

Meanwhile, SUI token’s price appears to have paused its pullback after reaching a recent peak of $4.5 in late July, establishing local support around $3.3. It’s currently testing the 7-day EMA, hovering just below it, while RSI has retreated from overbought levels to around 47. This suggests a potential stabilization.

However, SUI price might be forming a bearish double top pattern, with peaks in mid-May and late July near $4.3- and $4.5, respectively. The inability to break past this barrier on two attempts raises the risk of a deeper correction or consolidation in the near term.

Sui blockchain integrated by major decentralized ad platform Alkimi - 1
Market Opportunity
SUI Logo
SUI Price(SUI)
$1,8617
$1,8617$1,8617
-4,86%
USD
SUI (SUI) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05
South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

TLDR: FSC discussed payment suspension during the November meeting to freeze accounts before formal prosecution begins. The stock market model froze 75 accounts
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 06:54

Trending News

More

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

USCB Financial To Report Q4 2025 Results, Host Investor Call

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92 497,59
$92 497,59$92 497,59

-1,22%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3 251,31
$3 251,31$3 251,31

-0,64%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2,2601
$2,2601$2,2601

-3,80%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139,20
$139,20$139,20

-1,69%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0,14755
$0,14755$0,14755

-1,63%