Sui blockchain integrated by major decentralized ad platform Alkimi

Decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated Sui’s blockchain and technology stack to bring ad delivery, verification, payments, and data management entirely onchain.

Summary Alkimi leverages the full Sui Stack—Sui, Walrus, Nautilus, and Seal—to automate ad delivery, verification, payments, and data management onchain.

Major brands like AWS, TikTok, Currys, and Polestar are already using Alkimi’s blockchain-powered ad platform.

The announcement follows Mill City Ventures’ $450 million commitment to build the first publicly traded Sui treasury.

SUI price is consolidating after pullback near $3.3, but faces risk of further downside.

Sui (SUI) announced today that decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated with the Sui blockchain and its technology stack to bring the entire digital advertising supply chain onchain.

In practice, this means that ad delivery, verification, payments, and data handling between advertisers and publishers will now happen entirely onchain, bringing transparency, speed, and cost-efficiency to an industry long plagued by hidden fees and unverifiable results.

How the Sui stack powers Alkimi:

Sui powers the transaction layer, settling interactions and payments between ad buyers and sellers in real time.

Walrus puts vast amounts of ad data onchain, supporting over 25 million daily ad impressions and enabling transparent performance tracking.

Nautilus verifies ad delivery using secure, trusted execution environments, allowing for automated financial reconciliation based on real results.

Seal encrypts and manages access to sensitive ad metadata, maintaining confidentiality while keeping the system decentralized.

Major brands like AWS, TikTok, Currys, and Polestar are already running campaigns through Alkimi’s platform.



“This isn’t about replicating legacy ad systems onchain,” said Ben Putley, CEO of Alkimi. “It’s about building something fundamentally better—transparent, efficient, and equitable for everyone involved.”

Institutional support meets market resistance for SUI token

The announcement comes on the heels of a major move for Sui: Mill City Ventures, a Nasdaq-listed non-bank lending firm, recently announced a $450 million private placement to build the first publicly traded Sui treasury, with 98% of proceeds earmarked for the acquisition of SUI tokens.

Meanwhile, SUI token’s price appears to have paused its pullback after reaching a recent peak of $4.5 in late July, establishing local support around $3.3. It’s currently testing the 7-day EMA, hovering just below it, while RSI has retreated from overbought levels to around 47. This suggests a potential stabilization.

However, SUI price might be forming a bearish double top pattern, with peaks in mid-May and late July near $4.3- and $4.5, respectively. The inability to break past this barrier on two attempts raises the risk of a deeper correction or consolidation in the near term.