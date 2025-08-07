Sui blockchain integrated by major decentralized ad platform Alkimi

Decentralized advertising platform Alkimi has fully integrated Sui’s blockchain and technology stack to bring ad delivery, verification, payments, and data management entirely onchain.
In practice, this means that ad delivery, verification, payments, and data handling between advertisers and publishers will now happen entirely onchain, bringing transparency, speed, and cost-efficiency to an industry long plagued by hidden fees and unverifiable results.
Major brands like AWS, TikTok, Currys, and Polestar are already running campaigns through Alkimi’s platform.
“This isn’t about replicating legacy ad systems onchain,” said Ben Putley, CEO of Alkimi. “It’s about building something fundamentally better—transparent, efficient, and equitable for everyone involved.”
The announcement comes on the heels of a major move for Sui: Mill City Ventures, a Nasdaq-listed non-bank lending firm, recently announced a $450 million private placement to build the first publicly traded Sui treasury, with 98% of proceeds earmarked for the acquisition of SUI tokens.
Meanwhile, SUI token’s price appears to have paused its pullback after reaching a recent peak of $4.5 in late July, establishing local support around $3.3. It’s currently testing the 7-day EMA, hovering just below it, while RSI has retreated from overbought levels to around 47. This suggests a potential stabilization.
However, SUI price might be forming a bearish double top pattern, with peaks in mid-May and late July near $4.3- and $4.5, respectively. The inability to break past this barrier on two attempts raises the risk of a deeper correction or consolidation in the near term.