UK firms Union Jack Oil and Reabold Resources plan to mine Bitcoin using idle natural gas
PANews 2025/08/07

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to NLNico, British companies Union Jack Oil and Reabold Resources plan to mine Bitcoin using idle natural gas in West Newton, via 360 Energy. Union Jack Oil sees this as part of its future Bitcoin reserve strategy. Reabold Resources aims to achieve a higher return on investment through Bitcoin mining rather than simply purchasing Bitcoin.

