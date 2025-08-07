Decentralized prediction market Bayes Market completes $2 million strategic round of financing

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Chainwire, the decentralized prediction market Bayes Market announced the completion of a US$2 million strategic round of financing, with participation from Singapore funds GreenVision Fund, Jkapital Ltd and Bearcat. Bayes Labs is currently focusing on the Asian market. The new funds will be used to optimize the decentralized intelligent prediction participation framework and accelerate product development, regional expansion and user growth.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.