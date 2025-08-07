ExchangeDEX+
Sentora: About 95% of Bitcoin addresses are profitable, and the $116,000 to $119,000 range may become resistance

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/07 15:35

PANews reported on August 7 that according to on-chain data analysis by Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock), Bitcoin's recent volatility has remained at around 20%, showing a long-term downward trend. There are no signs of compression in the short term, and the overall market is in a range-bound state.

At the same time, Bitcoin's correlation with traditional financial markets is gradually increasing, especially its correlation with the S&P 500, which suggests that Bitcoin's sensitivity to macroeconomic conditions may increase.

Regarding on-chain costs, approximately 95% of Bitcoin addresses are currently profitable, but this is down from the all-time high of $121,000 reached in July. Data shows that many holders who purchased Bitcoin between $116,000 and $119,000 are currently losing money, making this price range a significant barrier to future price increases.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

