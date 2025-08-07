British blockchain project BOB has raised a total of US$21 million in financing, with participation from Amber Group and others. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 16:06 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that BOB, a UK blockchain project focused on building a hybrid Bitcoin and Ethereum DeFi chain, has raised a total of $21 million since December 2024. The latest round of funding, totaling $9.5 million, attracted new investors such as Anchorage, Amber Group, and Sats Ventures, while existing backers including Castle Island Ventures, Ledger, and RockawayX also participated.

