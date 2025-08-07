AguilaTrades once again spent 4.6 million USDC leverage to open $98 million in BTC and ETH long positions Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 16:36 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades, the "mysterious whale" who previously lost $40 million, has become active again. He deposited $4.6 million in USDC into the HyperLiquided platform and opened highly leveraged long positions totaling $98 million, including 40x leverage on BTC and 25x leverage on ETH.