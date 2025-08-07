INFINIT: IN airdrop claims will open today at 18:00 for a period of one month Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 17:22 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to an official announcement, users of the INFINIT ecosystem can now claim the IN airdrop at claim.infinit.tech from 6:00 PM on August 7th to 6:00 PM on September 6th (UTC+8). Kaito Yappers can claim directly on the Kaito platform at the same time. The $IN token launched by INFINIT serves as the economic engine of Agentic DeFi, driving platform growth through three pillars: protocol fee sharing, governance rights, and priority access to advanced features. IN holders receive protocol revenue, governance rights, and priority access to advanced platform features. The platform emphasizes one-click, multi-step DeFi strategy execution, rewarding IN stakers with protocol fees. Stakers empower top strategy creators, creating a virtuous growth flywheel.

