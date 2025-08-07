ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on August 7th that Ant Group Vice President and President of Ant Digit's blockchain business, Bian Zhuoqun, revealed today that the company's self-developed public blockchain, capable of processing

Ant Financial: Its self-developed public blockchain Jovay is expected to launch on the mainnet in September this year, and will not involve a token issuance.

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/07 18:11
PANews reported on August 7th that Ant Group Vice President and President of Ant Digit's blockchain business, Bian Zhuoqun, revealed today that the company's self-developed public blockchain, capable of processing real transactions, is scheduled to launch at the end of September 2025. On April 30th of this year, Ant Digit launched its Layer 2 blockchain, Jovay, and explicitly stated that Jovay is a compliant, institutional-grade blockchain and will not issue a token. Bian Zhuoqun stated that Ant Digit is committed to becoming a gateway connecting Web2 and Web3, providing more trusted assets for Web3 and introducing more compliant capital to Web2. She cited data predicting that the global tokenization market is expected to reach $16 trillion by 2030. Ant Digit is currently expanding its RWA asset portfolio in new energy, computing power, finance, and other fields.

