Musk: Grok Imagine video generation function is now available on Android Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 17:36

PANews reported on August 7th that Elon Musk announced that the Grok Imagine video generation feature is now available on Android . Users can experience the feature on Android devices, but the video download option is not yet available. Musk stated that the download feature will be available later today.

