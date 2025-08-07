Bank of England cuts interest rates by 25bp Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 19:01 Share

PANews reported on August 7 that the Bank of England lowered its policy interest rate from 4.25% to 4%, the fifth rate cut in this round of rate cuts, in line with market expectations.

