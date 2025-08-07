ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, the Bank of England reiterated its guidance of "taking a gradual and cautious approach" to further cutting borrowing costs, but addedPANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, the Bank of England reiterated its guidance of "taking a gradual and cautious approach" to further cutting borrowing costs, but added

The Bank of England hints its rate-cutting campaign may be coming to an end

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/07 19:16
MAY
MAY$0.0143+1.70%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.04701+5.00%

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, the Bank of England reiterated its guidance of "taking a gradual and cautious approach" to further cutting borrowing costs, but added a new clue in its message on the outlook, suggesting that its interest rate cutting campaign may be coming to an end. The Bank of England said that "with the reduction in interest rates, the restrictiveness of monetary policy has decreased," and no longer directly stated that the policy is still restrictive. The Bank of England reiterated that there is no pre-set path for interest rates. Halting the interest rate cut process would be a blow to Chancellor of the Exchequer Reeves and Prime Minister Starmer, who have been working hard to fulfill their promises to voters to speed up the UK's slow economic growth. Bailey said that the decision to cut interest rates for the fifth time since August last year was "very balanced", although he believed that interest rates were still on a downward path.

Four of the nine policymakers reportedly sought to keep borrowing costs unchanged due to concerns about high inflation. Due to the difficulty in reaching a consensus, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was forced to hold two interest rate votes for the first time in its history. The MPC was divided over how to address inflation (which the Bank of England predicts will soon double its 2% target) and the recent worsening unemployment situation. Governor Bailey and four of his colleagues supported lowering the bank's interest rate from 4.25% to 4%. The four members who voted to keep rates unchanged included Deputy Governor Lombardelli, who broke with the majority for the first time, and Chief Economist Peel, who also voted to keep rates at 4.25%.

Market Opportunity
MAY Logo
MAY Price(MAY)
$0.0143
$0.0143$0.0143
-1.78%
USD
MAY (MAY) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05
South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

TLDR: FSC discussed payment suspension during the November meeting to freeze accounts before formal prosecution begins. The stock market model froze 75 accounts
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 06:54

Trending News

More

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

USCB Financial To Report Q4 2025 Results, Host Investor Call

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,438.35
$92,438.35$92,438.35

-1.29%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,246.74
$3,246.74$3,246.74

-0.78%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2574
$2.2574$2.2574

-3.91%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.10
$139.10$139.10

-1.76%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14740
$0.14740$0.14740

-1.73%