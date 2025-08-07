Trump: Instructs U.S. Commerce Department to conduct census Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 19:26 Share

PANews reported on August 7 that US President Trump posted on social media: "I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin a new, highly accurate census based on modern facts and data, and importantly, using the results and information obtained from the 2024 presidential election. People who are illegally in the United States will not be included in the census."

